Kings' Garrett Temple: Starting Thursday
Temple will start at point guard for Thursday's contest against the Thunder, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
With De'Aaron Fox (eye) out, Temple will start in his stead. In his 33 previous starts this season, Temple is averaging 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 24.8 minutes per game.
