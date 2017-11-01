Kings' Garrett Temple: Starting Wednesday vs. Celtics

Temple will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Temple sat out Tuesday's game for rest and while he returns as expected on Wednesday, he's surprisingly getting the start over Buddy Hield. That could mean a few extra minutes for Temple, though it's unclear if this is just a one-game experiment or not. Temple's averaged 9.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals across 23.5 minutes this season.