Kings' Garrett Temple: Starting Wednesday vs. Celtics
Temple will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Temple sat out Tuesday's game for rest and while he returns as expected on Wednesday, he's surprisingly getting the start over Buddy Hield. That could mean a few extra minutes for Temple, though it's unclear if this is just a one-game experiment or not. Temple's averaged 9.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals across 23.5 minutes this season.
More News
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Will sit out against Pacers•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Scores team-high 23 in loss•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Productive off bench in return•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Will be rested Monday•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Struggles from field Sunday•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Getting Friday's game off for rest•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.