Kings' Garrett Temple: Starts at shooting guard Monday

Temple tallied 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and two assists through 21 minutes during Monday's game against Washington.

Temple started over Buddy Hield on Monday despite playing less minutes than him. The 31-year-old will likely produce a similar output if Vince Carter (illness) is still out.

