Kings' Garrett Temple: Starts at shooting guard Monday
Temple tallied 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and two assists through 21 minutes during Monday's game against Washington.
Temple started over Buddy Hield on Monday despite playing less minutes than him. The 31-year-old will likely produce a similar output if Vince Carter (illness) is still out.
More News
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Starting Wednesday vs. Celtics•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Will sit out against Pacers•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Scores team-high 23 in loss•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Productive off bench in return•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Will be rested Monday•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Struggles from field Sunday•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.