Kings' Garrett Temple: Struggles from field Sunday

Temple started and posted 12 points (4-13 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block across 34 minutes in Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers.

The start for Temple came after he was given the night off Friday, but he came through with a subpar shooting performance. Temple's role with the Kings largely depends on the team's success this season, as Sacramento has plenty of young players they'll want play should the season start to go downhill. However, even with seeing career-highs in minutes each of the last two seasons, Temple hasn't been a reliable fantasy option.