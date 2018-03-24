Kings' Garrett Temple: To remain out Sunday
Temple (ankle) will remain out Sunday against the Celtics, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Temple will miss a second straight game after sitting out Thursday's win over Atlanta, and his next chance to play will come Tuesday against Dallas.
