Kings' Garrett Temple: Will be rested Monday
Temple will sit out Monday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers for rest, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Kings are resting six players on Monday, in an attempt to limit their preseason workloads. Along with Temple, George Hill and Bogdan Bogdanovic are both sitting out for rest, while De'Aaron Fox is sitting out with a back injury, which leaves the team fairly short-handed in the backcourt. Look for the likes of Frank Mason, Buddy Hield and Justin Jackson to all pitch in with extra minutes.
More News
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Struggles from field Sunday•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Getting Friday's game off for rest•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Will sit out Wednesday's game•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Will return to bench role Tuesday•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Puts up 13 points, four steals in start•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Will enter the starting five Sunday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...