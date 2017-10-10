Kings' Garrett Temple: Will be rested Monday

Temple will sit out Monday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers for rest, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Kings are resting six players on Monday, in an attempt to limit their preseason workloads. Along with Temple, George Hill and Bogdan Bogdanovic are both sitting out for rest, while De'Aaron Fox is sitting out with a back injury, which leaves the team fairly short-handed in the backcourt. Look for the likes of Frank Mason, Buddy Hield and Justin Jackson to all pitch in with extra minutes.