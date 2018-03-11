Kings' Garrett Temple: Will move back to bench Sunday

Temple will return to a bench role for Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Temple drew the spot start on Friday in place of the ailing De'Aaron Fox (back), posting 23 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes. However, Fox is back to full strength and he'll immediately be re-inserted to the top unit, which sends Temple to the bench. After logging 30 minutes Friday, look for Temple's playing time to take a fairly significant hit.