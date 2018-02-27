Kings' Garrett Temple: Will not play Monday

Temple will not play Monday against the Timberwolves after experiencing lower back stiffness following warmups, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

With Temple's back stiffness coming just before tip-off, the severity of the injury is unknown at this time. At this point, Temple should be considered questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, as more information should come out after the game, as well as during Tuesday's morning shootaround.