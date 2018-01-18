Kings' Garrett Temple: Will return to bench Wednesday

Temple will move to a bench role for Wednesday's matchup with the Jazz, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Temple has started the last three games for the Kings, a stretch where he averaged just 3.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals across 20.3 minutes. It wasn't necessarily a strong stint for the 31-year-old guard, so he'll shift to a bench role. Coach Dave Joerger also mentioned recently that he's going to try and get his youngsters more involved moving forward, so considering Temple isn't exactly in his first few years in the league, there's a chance his role declines as the season wears on.