Kings' Garrett Temple: Will sit out against Pacers
Temple (rest) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Indiana, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Temple is currently averaging a career-high 9.2 points per game through six games. Vince Carter and De'Aaron Fox are in line to see increased playing time in Temple's absence. The veteran will likely return to action Wednesday in Boston.
