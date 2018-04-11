Kings' Garrett Temple: Will sit out season finale

Temple (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season finale against the Rockets, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Temple will finish the 2017-18 campaign missing the final 10 games due to an ankle injury, though it's likely something that should be healed prior to training camp in the fall. Temple currently owns an $8 million player option for the 2018-19 season and considering he's unlikely to see that sort of money elsewhere, he should be back with the Kings once again. Over 65 games, Temple finished the year with averages of 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 three-pointers across 24.8 minutes.