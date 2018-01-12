Kings' Garrett Temple: Will start Thursday

Temple will get the start Thrusday against the Clippers, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Temple will get the start Thursday as he continues to shuffle with Buddy Hield between the starting lineup and the bench. Temple's seen 30 minutes in consecutive games, and has averaged 9.3 points over his last 12 games, up from his 7.9 point season average.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories