Kings' George Hill: Absent from injury report
Hill (groin) was free from the Kings' injury report for Wednesday's season opener against the Rockets, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Hill was a full participant at Monday's practice, so this news does not come as a surprise. Barring any setbacks, Hill should presumably set to go Wednesday. The team presumably exercised caution here, so Hill figures to be in line for a full workload.
