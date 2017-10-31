Kings' George Hill: Back in the lineup Tuesday

Hill will start at point guard for Tuesday's tilt with the Pacers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Hill sat out Sunday's game for rest, but was fully expected to return Tuesday, so this comes as no surprise. De'Aaron Fox will head back to the bench as a result, though he should still play a fairly large role off the bench. So far this season, Hill has averaged 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 28.6 minutes, while acting as a mentor to the rookie Fox.