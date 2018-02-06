Kings' George Hill: Bench-leading scoring total in win
Hill posted 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 26 minutes in Monday's 104-98 win over the Bulls.
The veteran's scoring total paced the second unit and represented his third double-digit point total in the last four games. Hill's playing time remains solid despite recent proclamations that younger players would be eating into the minutes of the veterans, as he's logged 22 to 28 minutes in four of the last five contests overall. As long as he continues to receive a similar degree of opportunity, he remains a serviceable source of scoring and assists for those in deeper formats.
More News
-
Kings' George Hill: Scores 14 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Kings' George Hill: Will be rested Tuesday•
-
Kings' George Hill: Not in starting five Friday•
-
Kings' George Hill: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Kings' George Hill: Will rejoin starting five Wednesday•
-
Kings' George Hill: Role will be diminished•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...