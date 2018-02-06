Hill posted 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 26 minutes in Monday's 104-98 win over the Bulls.

The veteran's scoring total paced the second unit and represented his third double-digit point total in the last four games. Hill's playing time remains solid despite recent proclamations that younger players would be eating into the minutes of the veterans, as he's logged 22 to 28 minutes in four of the last five contests overall. As long as he continues to receive a similar degree of opportunity, he remains a serviceable source of scoring and assists for those in deeper formats.