Kings' George Hill: Contributes nine points in Friday's start

Hill generated nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 18 minutes in Friday's 116-109 overtime win over the Pelicans.

Hill was productive with a modest amount of minutes, and he's now shot at least 50 percent in three of his first four December games. The 10-year veteran saw some fairly drastic fluctuations in his scoring earlier in the campaign, but he's gained a certain measure of consistency as of late. Factoring in Friday's production, Hill has shot between 45.5 and 60.0 percent in eight of his last 11 contests.

