Kings' George Hill: Contributes nine points in Friday's start
Hill generated nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 18 minutes in Friday's 116-109 overtime win over the Pelicans.
Hill was productive with a modest amount of minutes, and he's now shot at least 50 percent in three of his first four December games. The 10-year veteran saw some fairly drastic fluctuations in his scoring earlier in the campaign, but he's gained a certain measure of consistency as of late. Factoring in Friday's production, Hill has shot between 45.5 and 60.0 percent in eight of his last 11 contests.
More News
-
Kings' George Hill: Sinks four threes in Monday's win•
-
Kings' George Hill: Scores 16 in Monday's loss•
-
Kings' George Hill: Scores team-high 16 points in Monday's loss•
-
Kings' George Hill: Will play Tuesday•
-
Kings' George Hill: Rejoins team for Monday's practice•
-
Kings' George Hill: Out for personal reasons Saturday•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...