Kings' George Hill: Expects to play Wednesday
Hill (illness) expects to play in Wednesday's game versus the Nets, Kayte Christensen of NBC Sports California reports.
Hill was sidelined for Tuesday's loss to the 76ers due to a case of strep throat. However, he remains optimistic that he will be able to return to the court for Wednesday's contest. Still, his status is unlikely to be confirmed until closer to game-time, as the Kings will presumably wait to see how the veteran point guard feeling during warmups.
