Kings' George Hill: Five points, five assists in eight minutes Monday

Hill provided five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and five assists across eight minutes during Monday's 106-100 preseason win over the Spurs.

Though the team's decision to sign Hill to a three-year, $57 million deal over the offseason was a head-scratcher, he undoubtedly performed well during his team debut. That amount of time Hill spends on the floor during the year may correlate with how often the young team is competitive late in games, making him a risky fantasy option despite his skill.