Kings' George Hill: Leads team with 18 points in win
Hill recorded 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 99-92 win over the Suns.
Hill's averaging 25.5 minutes per game this season, which is the lowest total of the 31-year -old veteran's career. It was expected that Hill's usage would mimic his previous totals in Utah and Indiana, but that hasn't been the case. Granted, the Kings aren't an offensive powerhouse, but Hill and Zach Randolph find themselves surrounded by several youngsters that are also vying for playing time. Hill's stat lines thus far have been modest aside from some outliers, and can only be considered as a third or fourth guard in seasonal leagues.
