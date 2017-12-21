Kings' George Hill: Leads team with 22 in win
Hill posted 22 points (7-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 win over the Nets.
With De'Aaron Fox (quad) sidelined, Hill drew the start at point guard and took full advantage of the opportunity. Coming into tonight's game he was shooting 47.9 percent from beyond the arc and helped boost that total by going a perfect 4-for-4 from long range on Wednesday. While Hill usually finds his way into games in the first or second unit at shooting guard, Hill immediately becomes a commodity if Fox misses extended time.
