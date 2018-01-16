Hill will come off the bench Monday against the Thunder, Kayte Christensen of NBC Sports California reports.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is drawing the start at the shooting guard position Monday, moving Hill to the bench. The reason for the switch has yet to be announced, as it could just be a way to get the older Hill more rest. Hill has struggled over his past six games played, scoring just 10.8 points over 29.0 minutes while shooting 38.0 percent overall and 26.1 percent from beyond the arc.