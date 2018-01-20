Kings' George Hill: Not in starting five Friday
Hill is not in the starting five for Friday's contest against the Grizzlies, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports. Garrett Temple is starting in his stead.
Coach Dave Joerger continues to change up his lineups, which has resulted in Hill getting sent to the bench Friday. Over the past four games, he's averaged 13.3 points across 28.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Kings' George Hill: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Kings' George Hill: Will rejoin starting five Wednesday•
-
Kings' George Hill: Role will be diminished•
-
Kings' George Hill: Moving to bench role Monday•
-
Kings' George Hill: Scores 21 in return to action•
-
Kings' George Hill: Will start Thursday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...