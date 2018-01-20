Hill is not in the starting five for Friday's contest against the Grizzlies, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports. Garrett Temple is starting in his stead.

Coach Dave Joerger continues to change up his lineups, which has resulted in Hill getting sent to the bench Friday. Over the past four games, he's averaged 13.3 points across 28.8 minutes per game.

