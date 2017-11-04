Kings' George Hill: Out for personal reasons Saturday

Hill won't play during Saturday's game against the Pistons for personal reasons, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

There currently aren't any more specifics on the situation, so it's unclear if this will be more than a one-game absence. In the meantime, De'Aaron Fox will likely draw the start and see the bulk of minutes at point guard, making for a solid DFS option. Buddy Hield, Bogdan Bogdanovich and Garrett Temple could also see more run at shooting guard as a result.