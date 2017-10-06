Play

Kings' George Hill: Out Friday vs. Spurs

Hill won't play during Friday's preseason game against the Spurs, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

The veteran will be getting the night off for rest, along with the rest of the starters from the team's first preseason game. In Hill's stead, rookie De'Aaron Fox will likely see the bulk of the minutes at point guard.

