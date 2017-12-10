Kings' George Hill: Out Sunday vs. Toronto

Hill will not play in Sunday's game against the Raptors due to personal reasons, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Hill will miss his third game of the season as he attends to a personal issue. Guards Garrett Temple and Frank Mason should see some extended run in his absence. We'll have to wait and see if Hill will be back with the team prior to Tuesday's game against the Suns.

