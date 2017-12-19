Kings' George Hill: Out with illness Tuesday vs. Philly

Hill will be sidelined for Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to an illness, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

There's no indication the illness is serious, so he should be considered day-to-day following Tuesday's contest. In Hill's stead, De'Aaron Fox (quad) -- who is probable -- Garrett Temple, Frank Mason and Buddy Hield are all candidates to see extended run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories