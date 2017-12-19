Kings' George Hill: Out with illness Tuesday vs. Philly
Hill will be sidelined for Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to an illness, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
There's no indication the illness is serious, so he should be considered day-to-day following Tuesday's contest. In Hill's stead, De'Aaron Fox (quad) -- who is probable -- Garrett Temple, Frank Mason and Buddy Hield are all candidates to see extended run.
