Kings' George Hill: Participates in practice Sunday

Hill (groin) participated in practice Sunday, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

While the team hasn't said whether or not Hill will be ready to play in the season opener against the Rockets on Wednesday, being able to practice Sunday is a step in the right direction. However, consider Hill as questionable until further notice.

