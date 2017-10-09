Kings' George Hill: Plays 35 minutes in return

Hill posted seven points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Sunday's preseason loss to the Lakers.

Hill washeld out of Friday's contest to rest but played full dosage of minutes Sunday in his return to the floor. While he didn't shoot particularly well, he was active on the glass and managed to distribute at a solid rate. Hill's usage figures to be high to start the regular season, but it's possible the Kings' coaching staff elects to play some of their younger backcourt players down the road, depending on the trajectory of the season.