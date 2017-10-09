Kings' George Hill: Plays 35 minutes in return
Hill posted seven points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Sunday's preseason loss to the Lakers.
Hill washeld out of Friday's contest to rest but played full dosage of minutes Sunday in his return to the floor. While he didn't shoot particularly well, he was active on the glass and managed to distribute at a solid rate. Hill's usage figures to be high to start the regular season, but it's possible the Kings' coaching staff elects to play some of their younger backcourt players down the road, depending on the trajectory of the season.
More News
-
Kings' George Hill: Out Friday vs. Spurs•
-
Kings' George Hill: Five points, five assists in eight minutes Monday•
-
Kings' George Hill: Inks three-year, $57 million deal with Kings•
-
Jazz's George Hill: Ruled out for Game 4•
-
Jazz's George Hill: Questionable for Game 4•
-
Jazz's George Hill: Out for Game 3•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...