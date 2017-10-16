Play

Kings' George Hill: Practices again Monday

Hill (groin) was able to go through Monday's practice, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hill has participated in back-to-back practices, so it appears he's trending in the right direction ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets. That said, coach Dave Joerger has yet to officially say Hill will play, so continue to monitor his status over the next few days. Tentatively consider him questionable for Wednesday.

