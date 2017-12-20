Kings' George Hill: Probable Wednesday vs. Brooklyn
Hill (illness) is probable for Wednesday's contest against the Nets, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Hill missed Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to an illness, though he's apparently feeling significantly better and is likely to play. With De'Aaron Fox (quad) sidelined, Hill could see some increased usage.
