Kings' George Hill: Rejoins team for Monday's practice

Hill (personal) was back at practice Monday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hill was away from the team on Saturday against the Pistons while tending to a personal issue. However, he returned to practice on Monday and should be good to go ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder. Look for Hill to reclaim his role in the starting lineup at point guard, sending De'Aaron Fox back to a bench role.

