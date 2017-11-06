Kings' George Hill: Rejoins team for Monday's practice
Hill (personal) was back at practice Monday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Hill was away from the team on Saturday against the Pistons while tending to a personal issue. However, he returned to practice on Monday and should be good to go ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder. Look for Hill to reclaim his role in the starting lineup at point guard, sending De'Aaron Fox back to a bench role.
More News
-
Kings' George Hill: Out for personal reasons Saturday•
-
Kings' George Hill: Back in the lineup Tuesday•
-
Kings' George Hill: Will be rested Sunday vs. Wizards•
-
Kings' George Hill: Struggles offensively again Thursday•
-
Kings' George Hill: Scores 21 points Friday•
-
Kings' George Hill: Solid scoring night in opener•
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...