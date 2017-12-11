Kings' George Hill: Rejoins team Monday

Hill (personal) was back at practice Monday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hill sat out Sunday's game against the Raptors due to a personal matter, but has since rejoined the team and should be good to go for Tuesday's tilt with the Suns. Look for Hill to take back his role in the starting lineup, which should push Bogdan Bogdanovic back to a bench role. That said, it may be wise to monitor his status up until tip-off to make sure he's cleared as expected.