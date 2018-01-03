Kings' George Hill: Remains on first unit despite Fox return

Hill registered 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one block across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 131-111 loss to the Hornets.

De'Aaron Fox (quadriceps) made his return to the starting five Tuesday, but Hill remained with the first unit by sliding over to two-guard and produced his third double-digit scoring effort over the last four games in the process. The veteran also upped his shooting percentage for the second straight contest following a nightmarish 2-for-11 shooting performance against the Suns last Friday, and he broke out of a slump from long distance following a four-game stretch where he shot just 14.3 percent (2-for-14) from behind the arc. While he's taking only 7.8 shots per game through his first 33 contests, Hill remains a serviceable guard option in very deep formats as long as he retains a role on the first unit.