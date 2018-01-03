Kings' George Hill: Remains on first unit despite Fox return
Hill registered 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one block across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 131-111 loss to the Hornets.
De'Aaron Fox (quadriceps) made his return to the starting five Tuesday, but Hill remained with the first unit by sliding over to two-guard and produced his third double-digit scoring effort over the last four games in the process. The veteran also upped his shooting percentage for the second straight contest following a nightmarish 2-for-11 shooting performance against the Suns last Friday, and he broke out of a slump from long distance following a four-game stretch where he shot just 14.3 percent (2-for-14) from behind the arc. While he's taking only 7.8 shots per game through his first 33 contests, Hill remains a serviceable guard option in very deep formats as long as he retains a role on the first unit.
More News
-
Kings' George Hill: Leads team with 22 in win•
-
Kings' George Hill: Starting at point guard Wednesday•
-
Kings' George Hill: Probable Wednesday vs. Brooklyn•
-
Kings' George Hill: Expects to play Wednesday•
-
Kings' George Hill: Out with illness Tuesday vs. Philly•
-
Kings' George Hill: Scores 16 points in loss•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.