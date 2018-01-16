Hill's role will be reduced for the remainder of the season to allow younger players more time on the court to develop, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This is disastrous news for Hill's fantasy value, as it seems that coach Dave Joerger will occasionally have Hill sit out entire games so that younger players like De'Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Buddy Hield and Malachi Richardson can see more time on the court. Hill will still retain some value in formats with daily lineup options if the Kings announce his availability with enough lead time, but he'll be a very risky option to deploy in weekly formats. Fellow veterans Vince Carter and Zach Randolph will also see similar treatment as well.