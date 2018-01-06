Kings' George Hill: Ruled out Saturday
Hill (personal) will not play Saturday against the Nuggets, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 in Sacramento reports.
Hill is away from the team with his wife, who is expected to give birth over the weekend. As a result, expect some combination of De'Aaron Fox, Garrett Temple, Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic to pick up increased minutes in what's been a wildly unpredictable Kings rotation.
