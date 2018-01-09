Kings' George Hill: Ruled out Tuesday

Hill (personal) will not play Tuesday against the Lakers, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 in Sacramento reports.

Hill will miss a third straight game while attending to a family issue, so expect De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield to primarily benefit from his absence. Hield has started each of the last two contests, while Fox has seen at least 30 minutes in all three games since he returned from injury. Consider Hill questionable to return for Thursday's matchup with the Clippers.