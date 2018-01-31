Hill had 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 win over the Pelicans.

Hill continues to hear his name floated in the trade rumor mill, and he is among the most likely veteran names to be moved prior to the deadline. It's clear that the Kings are focusing on developing their young talent, which includes rookie point guard De'Aaron Fox. Still, Hill has had the chance to contribute over these last two games after sitting out the previous two for rest purposes. Perhaps in an effort to remind the more competitive teams across the league, Hill has played well in these last two tilts, though this one wasn't a particularly well-rounded showing.