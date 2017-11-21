Kings' George Hill: Scores 16 in Monday's loss
Hill scored 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four steals, three rebounds, two assists and a block in 33 minutes during Monday's 114-98 loss to the Nuggets.
The veteran guard has shaken off his slow start to the season, averaging 14.0 points, 3.4 boards, 2.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers over the last five games, and with Buddy Hield nursing a sprained ankle, Hill's minutes should continue seeing a boost in the short term.
More News
-
Kings' George Hill: Scores team-high 16 points in Monday's loss•
-
Kings' George Hill: Will play Tuesday•
-
Kings' George Hill: Rejoins team for Monday's practice•
-
Kings' George Hill: Out for personal reasons Saturday•
-
Kings' George Hill: Back in the lineup Tuesday•
-
Kings' George Hill: Will be rested Sunday vs. Wizards•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.