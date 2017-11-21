Kings' George Hill: Scores 16 in Monday's loss

Hill scored 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four steals, three rebounds, two assists and a block in 33 minutes during Monday's 114-98 loss to the Nuggets.

The veteran guard has shaken off his slow start to the season, averaging 14.0 points, 3.4 boards, 2.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers over the last five games, and with Buddy Hield nursing a sprained ankle, Hill's minutes should continue seeing a boost in the short term.