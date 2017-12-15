Kings' George Hill: Scores 16 points in loss
Hill finished with 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 30 minutes during Thursday's 119-96 loss to the Timberwolves.
Hill played well for the second straight game, leading the team once again with 16 points. He has played more than 28 minutes in three of his last four games, scoring in double figures in all three of those games. His role has been inconsistent so far this season, along with most of the Kings roster. D'Aaron Fox has not developed as quickly as the team would have hoped, and this may lead to some more run for the veteran. There is a decent chance he is floating around on quite a few waiver wires, and he is worth a look if you have room at the end of your bench.
