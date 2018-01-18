Kings' George Hill: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's loss
Hill finished with 20 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and three steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 120-105 loss to the Jazz.
For at least one more night, the idea that Hill would be taking a back seat for the rest of the season was pretty misleading. It's still possible that the Kings will strike a deal with a team in win-now mode looking to upgrade its backcourt rotation. However, if Hill remains on the roster beyond the trade deadline, expect no shortage of inconsistencies as the Kings focus on the future.
