Hill (personal) posted 21 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-13 FT), three assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 35 minutes in Thursday's 121-115 loss to the Clippers.

The veteran guard's scoring total paced the starting five in his return from a three-game absence due to the birth of his daughter. A season-high number of visits to the charity stripe helped pave the way for Hill to equal his second-highest scoring total of the campaign, as well as post his fourth double-digit scoring effort in the last five games. The 31-year-old is currently drawing starts at shooting guard and continues to offer serviceable production in scoring, rebounds and assists, while also sporting a career-best 45.1 percent success rate from three-point range.