Kings' George Hill: Scores 21 points Friday
Hill totaled 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Friday's 93-88 win over the Mavericks.
Hill, who averaged 16.9 points per game last season, has gotten off to a quality start with his new team, dropping a combined 37 points in two games. Maybe most encouraging are both his minutes (32.5) and shot attempts (11.5), which are on par with his numbers from 2016-17 (31.5 minutes and 12.4 field-goal attempts). There was some worry he'd see a reduction in usage in favor of the team's younger players, but if the Kings' first two games are any indication, that appears not to be the case.
