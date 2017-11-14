Kings' George Hill: Scores team-high 16 points in Monday's loss
Hill totaled 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes during a 110-92 loss to the Wizards on Monday.
Hill, who has been terrible so far this season, heated up a bit for a team-high 16 points in the loss. He had a fantastic season last year, when he averaged 16.9 points per game, but has already had seven single-digit scoring games in the 11 games in which he has played this year. Hill should start to play a bit better, but with the team having a lousy record, the development of younger players as the season progresses would likely have priority over him.
