Kings' George Hill: Sinks four threes in Monday's win
Hill scored 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt) while adding two rebounds and an assist in 31 minutes during Monday's 110-106 win over the Warriors.
He led all Kings starters in scoring on a night when six different Sacramento players fired up double digits, while the four three-pointers were a season high for Hill. The veteran guard's now provided 10 or more points in seven of his last eight games, averaging 12.0 points, 3.0 boards, 1.9 threes, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals over that stretch.
