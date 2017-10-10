Kings' George Hill: Sitting out for rest Monday

Hill will sit out Monday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers for rest, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hill will be joining a long list of Kings getting the night off for rest Monday, as coach Dave Joerger looks to limit his main contributors minutes throughout the preseason. With De'Aaron Fox (back) and Garrett Temple (rest) also out, look for Frank Mason, Buddy Hield, Marcus Williams and Bogdan Bogdanovic to all help out and pick up some extra minutes in the backcourt.