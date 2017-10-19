Kings' George Hill: Solid scoring night in opener

Hill provided 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 105-100 loss to the Rockets.

Hill certainly did his part in the narrow loss, but he was hit with a critical foul on what initially appeared to be a steal of an Eric Gordon inbounds pass with 26 seconds remaining and the Kings down 98-95. The veteran point guard is expected to draw starts at point guard over rookie De'Aaron Fox for the time being, but that arrangement is certainly subject to change as the season unfolds. In the interim, however, Hill should remain a solid source of scoring, rebounds and assists as one of the elder statesmen of a young Kings squad.