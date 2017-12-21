Kings' George Hill: Starting at point guard Wednesday

Hill (illness) will start at point guard for Wednesday's game against the Nets, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hill was upgraded to probable earlier Wednesday, so this was the expected move all along. He'll start at point guard and should see extended minutes with fellow guard De'Aaron Fox (quad) out with injury. Fantasy owner should feel comfortable activating Hill for Wednesday's contest.

