Kings' George Hill: Starting Thursday

Hill (rest) will get the start at point guard for Thursday's matchup against the Clippers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Hill got the night off for rest purposes Monday against the Trail Blazers, but will suit up for the front end of a back-to-back set Thursday. The veteran point guard should see a healthy workload in the contest as he prepares for the regular season.

