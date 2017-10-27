Kings' George Hill: Struggles offensively again Thursday
Hill tallied six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 30 minutes in Thursday's 114-106 loss to the Pelicans.
Hill was once again minimally involved on offense, and he's now made no more than five shot attempts in three straight contests. The veteran guard didn't really make up for it with contributions elsewhere, while rookie backup De'Aaron Fox significantly outpaced him in production off the bench for the third consecutive game. Whether the recent disparity in their performances leads to a lineup change remains to be seen, but Hill is considerably disappointing fantasy owners for the time being after a strong first two games in which he averaged 18.5 points (on 11.5 shot attempts and 65.2 percent shooting), 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals.
