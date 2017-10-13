Kings' George Hill: Suffers groin injury Thursday
Hill exited Thursday's preseason game against the Clippers with a right groin injury, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Hill lost his footing on the court and appeared to tweak his groin during Thursday's exhibition. He attempted to walk the injury off, but had to ultimately be removed from the game for treatment. The exact nature of his injury hasn't been revealed, so it's unclear if he'll be forced to miss extended time moving forward.
